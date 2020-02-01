Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004,832 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.25% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

HDGE opened at $5.42 on Friday. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

