Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 296.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 151.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 28.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.