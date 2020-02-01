Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Colony Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE CLNY opened at $4.67 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

