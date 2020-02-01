Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

