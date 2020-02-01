Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,491 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.