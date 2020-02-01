Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,836,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,003,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

ALB opened at $80.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

