Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:LSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Low Trubeta US Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.