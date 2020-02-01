Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

