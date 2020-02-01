Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 926 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $156.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

