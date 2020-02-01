Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $536,270 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

