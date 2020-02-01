Jewel (JWL) Market Cap Reaches $22.75 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and $1.01 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

JWL is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

