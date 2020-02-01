Jewel (JWL) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $1.03 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.