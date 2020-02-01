Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

