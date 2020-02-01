Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.60. 111,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

