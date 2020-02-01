Joincoin (J) Market Cap Tops $5,964.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Joincoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $5,964.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,367,923 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

