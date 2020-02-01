Joincoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $6,020.00 and $2.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (CRYPTO:J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,367,804 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

