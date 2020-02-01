Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

