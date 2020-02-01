Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

JNCE stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

