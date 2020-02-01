JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. 3,031,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,990. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

