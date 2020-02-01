JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

