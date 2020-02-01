Karatgold Coin (KBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, YoBit, HitBTC and Coinsuper. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,724,212,159 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, YoBit and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

