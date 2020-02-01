KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $112,595.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $33.94 and $18.94. During the last week, KARMA has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $112,595.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.