Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce $16.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.62 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,747.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.42 million to $42.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.04 million, with estimates ranging from $62.78 million to $142.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.15 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $191,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,110. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.