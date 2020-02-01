Kava Market Capitalization Tops $9.53 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00011326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

