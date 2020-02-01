KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KB shares. ValuEngine raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

