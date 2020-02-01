KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.86% of KBR worth $80,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 1,720,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,943. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

