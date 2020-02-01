KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0283 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. KekCoin has a market cap of $303,796.00 and $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.83 or 0.02642099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016419 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

