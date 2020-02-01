Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Kemper reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

