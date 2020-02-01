Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kennametal by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 752.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 601,004 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

