Kin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,997.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Kin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $37,997.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Stellarport, IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, HitBTC, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.