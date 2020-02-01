Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $84.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.33 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $56.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.79 million to $307.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $378.55 million, with estimates ranging from $367.53 million to $389.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg acquired 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,944.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

