Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,362 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

