Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 699,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,417. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 271,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.