KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 9,965,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

