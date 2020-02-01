Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $51,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,266,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

NYSE:KNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

