Komodo Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and BarterDEX. Komodo has a total market cap of $75.05 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00696789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00116874 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,146,603 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

