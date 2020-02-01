Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillman Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $21,554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $19,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.