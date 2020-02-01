Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,137,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.26.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

