Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. 4,531,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

