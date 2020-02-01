Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. 161,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.83 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.