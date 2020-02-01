Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 260.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,723 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,145,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 446,599 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 507,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 82,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 1,419,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.