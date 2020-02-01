Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,658,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 709,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.