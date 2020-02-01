Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,667,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,902,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 90,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $62.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.