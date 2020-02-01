Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,342 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

