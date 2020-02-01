Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,423 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.