Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

