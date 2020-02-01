Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Krios token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $852.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

