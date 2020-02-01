Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.