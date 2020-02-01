KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $94.47 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00012352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

