Kuende (KUE) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kuende token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $23,426.00 and $67.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuende has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.